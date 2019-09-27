Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Pronko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Pronko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Pronko Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Pronko, 90, formerly of Blakely, Pa., and a longtime resident of Vienna, Va., died Friday, Sept. 20, at his retirement home in Ashburn, Va.

Born Sept. 10, 1929, and raised in Blakely, he attended St. Basil College and graduated from the University of Scranton. He left Pennsylvania to embark on a 33-year career in the U.S. government, working for the CIA and National Science Foundation. As a civil servant, he had many opportunities to travel the world in service to his country.

Retired in 1985, he spent his time pursuing several hobbies. He volunteered his services to SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, where he wrote and published several historical books and pamphlets. He enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, Notre Dame and the Washington Redskins. The rest of his time was spent with his six grandchildren.

He was a devoted husband to Margaret Goliash Pronko, who passed in 2007. He is survived by his six children, Mark Pronko, of Ashburn, Va.; Susan Pronko, of Ashburn, Va.; Mary Davis, of Eustis, Fla.; Jane Bradshaw, of Ashburn, Va.; Steven Pronko, of Tijeras, N.M.; and John Pronko, of Slickville, Pa. Also survived by two sisters, Rosemarie Slivka, of Orlando, Fla.; and Helen Ann "Becky" Pronko, of Pittsford, N.Y.; six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Vienna, Va., on Oct. 2, at 11 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.