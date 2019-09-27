|
Eugene "Gene" Pronko, 90, formerly of Blakely, Pa., and a longtime resident of Vienna, Va., died Friday, Sept. 20, at his retirement home in Ashburn, Va.
Born Sept. 10, 1929, and raised in Blakely, he attended St. Basil College and graduated from the University of Scranton. He left Pennsylvania to embark on a 33-year career in the U.S. government, working for the CIA and National Science Foundation. As a civil servant, he had many opportunities to travel the world in service to his country.
Retired in 1985, he spent his time pursuing several hobbies. He volunteered his services to SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, where he wrote and published several historical books and pamphlets. He enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, Notre Dame and the Washington Redskins. The rest of his time was spent with his six grandchildren.
He was a devoted husband to Margaret Goliash Pronko, who passed in 2007. He is survived by his six children, Mark Pronko, of Ashburn, Va.; Susan Pronko, of Ashburn, Va.; Mary Davis, of Eustis, Fla.; Jane Bradshaw, of Ashburn, Va.; Steven Pronko, of Tijeras, N.M.; and John Pronko, of Slickville, Pa. Also survived by two sisters, Rosemarie Slivka, of Orlando, Fla.; and Helen Ann "Becky" Pronko, of Pittsford, N.Y.; six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Vienna, Va., on Oct. 2, at 11 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019