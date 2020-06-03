|
Eugene R. Baidas, 81, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born in Simpson, Pa., to the late Peter and Frances Baidas. Eugene proudly served as a Pennsylvania State Police officer for over 30 years and as the director of and wrote the curriculum for the Lackawanna County Municipal Police Officers Academy. He was the director of law enforcement sales at Jerry's Sports Center, Vandling, Pa., for 10 years. Eugene was also the founder of Camp Cadet and Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore's State Police Explorers Program. Some of the highlights of his law enforcement career were receiving the Pennsylvania Governor's Safety Award and being named Man of the Year by the Lackawanna County Fire Police Association. After his retirement, Carbondale Mayor Justin Taylor designated Gene Baidas Day.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Baidas, of New Haven, Ind., and formerly of Carbondale, Pa.; daughters, Chris (Reuben) Butler, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Carol (Dave Cross) Baidas, of San Dimas, Calif.; granddaughters, Miranda Colombo, of Olyphant, Pa.; and Torri Colombo, of San Dimas, Calif.; and great-granddaughter, Catherine Margene Gouldsbury.
Eugene was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pennsylvania State Police Museum in memory of Trooper Eugene R. Baidas Badge 376, 187 E. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020