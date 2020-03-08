Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Eugene Schultheis
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Eugene R. Schultheis Obituary
Eugene R. Schultheis, 85, of Newton Twp., passed away Friday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness.

Born in Ransom Twp., he was the son of the late Emma and Frank Schultheis. Gene graduated from Newton-Ransom High School in 1952.

After graduating from high school, Gene worked his way through Bloomsburg State Teachers College by working on farms in the area, working as a laborer for Sweeney Bros. Construction, driving a milk truck and as a driver for Keystone Coca Cola Bottling Co.

Upon graduation from Bloomsburg, Gene accepted a position as a mathematics teacher at Abington Heights High School and in 1964 was elected president of the Abington Heights Education Association. He retired after 37 years of teaching.

In 1985, while still teaching, he acquired his Pennsylvania real estate sales license and for 34 years was affiliated with Century 21 Homes Are Us, where he received the national service award for his outstanding service to his clients. Gene was a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors.

Gene was an active member of Countryside Community Church and was previously a member of Ransom Methodist Church before the jointure of four churches. As a realtor, Gene was able to sell the Newton Church, the Newton Parsonage, the Schultzville Church and the Ransom Church. He was a longtime member of the church choir and a proud member of the Scranton St. David's Welsh Male Chorus.

For many years, he was the treasurer of the Gravel Pond Association. Gene served for 18 years as the elected auditor of Newton Twp. He was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Valley of Scranton Lodge 499 for 65 years.

Gene was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was passionate about teaching, both inside and outside of the classroom, and was adored by many. Gene was so proud of his family and never missed a sporting event or accomplishment of his son and grandsons. He was their biggest fan. Gene was devoted to his faith and was very active in his church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed being in the outdoors.

He is survived by Eleanor Marshalek Schultheis, his loving wife of 62 years; his beloved son, Daniel Schultheis, Ransom Twp.; and two grandsons, Blaise Schultheis, Hoboken, N.J.; and Ross Schultheis, Scranton.

Gene was preceded in death by two sons, Eugene R. Jr. and Randel Schultheis; his sister, Loretta Thompson; and three brothers, Hap, Bill and Arthur Schultheis.

A memorial service will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Karen Rickaby. Friends may call from 4 until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2020
