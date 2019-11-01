|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Eugene (Gene) Rempe, 87, of Taylor, a South Scranton native, who died Monday.
Services will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Burial, with AMVETS Honor Guard military honors, will be in the Cathedral Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until services at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019