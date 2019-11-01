Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:30 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Eugene (Gene) Rempe

Funeral services have been scheduled for Eugene (Gene) Rempe, 87, of Taylor, a South Scranton native, who died Monday.

Services will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Burial, with AMVETS Honor Guard military honors, will be in the Cathedral Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until services at the funeral home.

Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019
