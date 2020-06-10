|
|
Eugene Repchak, 88, of Dunmore, died Monday morning, June 1, at home. His wife, Jean Marie Mallas, died Jan. 5, 2014. The couple had been married for 44 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Basil and Maria Goydich Repchak and attended Dunmore public schools. He was a proud United States Army veteran, having served during the Korean War where he was wounded during combat. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot after more than 20 years.
Eugene had an unbreakable bond with his loyal dog, Mallie. He enjoyed listening to vintage records he acquired from late family and flea markets especially in respects of Freddy Fender, Tammy Whinete, Ray Price and various polkas. Eugene could make any passerby smile and had a selfless devotion to his family. Despite his age, he could reminisce about the good old days as if it just had occurred. His storytelling was that of an author, but almost always starting with, "When I came into this world … ." He did not only touch the hearts of the people he knew, but he went out of his way to always check in and make sure they were OK. Eugene was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by everyone lucky enough to have known him.
Surviving are daughters, Lisa Doolittle and husband, Arthur Jr., Montrose; and Jennifer Popis, Scranton; grandchildren, Alayna and Matthew Doolittle and Marissa Popis; a brother, Albert Repchak; and brother-in-law, John Mallas, both of Dunmore; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Eugene Charles Repchak; three sisters and four brothers.
Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service was held at St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020