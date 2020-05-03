Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Eugene Thomas Obituary
Eugene "Gene" J. Thomas, 74, of Taylor, who is with the dear Lord fishing for catfish, died April 28 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His devoted wife of 35 years is the former Gail Hyde.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 3, 1945, he was the son of the late Frank and Catherine Adamitis Thomas. He quit the eighth grade to help out at his family farm. Gene was a self-employed contractor who didn't leave a job until it was perfect. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially making apple and pumpkin pies and banana and zucchini breads to give to the special people he cared about.

Gene's family would like to give a special thanks to the Regional Hospital of Scranton and staff, especially to the ICU, and the staff at Redi-Care in Taylor for their support and compassion.

Also surviving are his loving sons, Master Sergeant Eugene Paul, retired (Roxy), Colorado, Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth (Stacey), Avoca, and Dewayne at home; daughters, Amy Niewinski (Brian), Aaronsburg, and Heidi Keller (Rich), Ransom; stepdaughter, whom he thought of as his own, Jelina Cannatelli (Greg), Virginia, and Mary Brown (companion Eddie Matthews), Connecticut; brother, Tom, New Jersey; sister, Patricia Jones, Florida; and grandchildren, Erin, Kyle, Colon, Trevor, Tess, Wynter and Tayler.

He was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.

Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020
