Eugene Varzaly, 91, Jessup, died Wednesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center after being stricken ill at home. His wife was the former Marie Mengoni Varzaly, who died Jan. 29, 2006. The couple was married for 44 years at the time of her death.



Born in Olyphant, the son of the late Stephen and Anna Ehnot Varzaly, he was a graduate of Olyphant High School and attended Lackawanna Junior College night school and Orange County Community College, in Middletown, N.Y. He was a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to a military band. He was also co-operator of Boot Strap and Midnight Oil while in the Air Force. He was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He served in the Pennsylvania State Police from May of 1954 until December of 1987. He retired after 33 years of service. He was also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, and former member of St. Mary's Assumption Church and its Holy Name Society, Jessup. He was a volunteer with the American Red Cross (Valley Blood Council); Jessup Operation Noel; the 21st Century Association, both of Jessup; chairman and member of the Jessup Planning Commission; and the Michael Steiner American Legion, Jessup.



He is survived by two brothers-in-law, Ernie Mengoni and Mike Santangelo, Jessup; and six nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-nephew.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen.



The funeral and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Jessup 21st Century Association, 395 Lane St., Jessup, PA 18434.



Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Homes.



