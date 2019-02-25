Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene W. St.Clair. View Sign

Eugene W. St.Clair, 81, of Factoryville, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 51 years is the former Carol Davis.



Born in Meshoppen on Aug. 15, 1937, son of the late Lester and Muriel Titman St.Clair, Gene was a 1956 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School. He belonged to the First Baptist Church of Factoryville. He worked for more than 25 years at Marworth. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.



Also surviving are a daughter, Charlene Burrell, Ohio; four sons, Jeffrey, Harrisburg, Randy, Hop Bottom; Brian, Georgia; and Michael, Factoryville; a sister, Bernetta Rosencrance, Clarks Summit; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sickler and Carol Connor; and four brothers, Charles, Ronald, Duane and Gerald St.Clair.



At Gene's request, there will be no services. Interment at Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Factoryville, P.O. Box 366, Factoryville, PA 18419.

