On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Eugenia A. Schott, 84, entered eternal rest while a resident at Barnes-Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility. Her husband, Paul, of 59 years died on Sept. 2, 2018.
Eugenia was born on July 29, 1935, to Henry and Anna Laratta Schuren, both deceased, in Newark, N.J.
She graduated from Central High School in 1954. She then was employed for 6½ years at Prudential Insurance Co., Newark, in the Gibralter Building.
On May 21, 1960, she and Paul Schott of South Canaan, Pa., were wed in the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark, N.J. They were blessed with three sons, Charles Wendell, John Paul and Paul David. Her husband, a 22-year Air Force veteran, was assigned to various air bases around the world. Eugenia and their sons traveled with him to Arkansas, South Dakota, Turkey, California, North Carolina, Kansas, Maine, England, Germany and New Jersey. Their family settled in Ararat, Pa., built a log home and settled into life. Eugenia loved their huge vegetable garden and canned the foods. She especially enjoyed cooking all types of Italian dishes and cannoli was her favorite dessert. She was a loving, energetic homemaker. She was an active community member and even played "Santa" at a nursing home event. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered four years at Skilled Nursing at Barnes-Kasson during the '80s. The "old TV shows" caught her interest for hours on end.
Eugenia is survived by a brother, Robert (Connie) Schuren; sister-in-law, Janet Schuren; nephews, Russell and Stephen; and nieces, Staci and Nicole.
Also surviving are Olga Williams, Joseph (Ane) Schott, Nancy (George) Piercy, Barbara (Andrew) Cavage, William (Mary) Schott, Patrick Schott, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter and brother, Henry Schuren. Also, Margaret and Michael Jula, John Jr. and Teresa Schott, Gabriel and Clayton Eldred, Elizabeth and Nelson Roberts, Sidney Williams, Donald Schott, Larry Schott and Dorothy Carolyn Schott.
The family extends gratitude to the staff at Barnes-Kasson Hospital, their skilled nursing facility, Dr. B. Patel, therapists and all other personnel for their compassionate care during her extended illness.
As per Eugenia's request, she was cremated. Private burial at a later date at Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St., Honesdale, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. with Deacon Robert Warnock and the Rev. Jane M. Pykus officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Contributions in Eugenia's name may be sent to Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18415.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019