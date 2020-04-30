|
Eugenie H. Kane died Tuesday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center. She previously lived with her daughter in Scott Twp. and on the family farm in Montrose. She was the widow of James T. Kane, who died in 1982.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., on June 24, 1920, to Edward J. and Hortense M. Blot. Jenny loved living the country life near Montrose and her two sisters. Before becoming a mother, she worked for ASCS in Montrose and years later worked part time in the cafeteria for the Montrose School District. She loved to travel while she was able. Her favorite pastimes were reading and playing cards. She loved her Catholic faith and also her parishes of Our Savior in the Bronx and Holy Name of Mary, Montrose. She taught religious education, was president of the Over 50 Club and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Holy Name of Mary.
Surviving are son, Peter Kane (Rupa); son, Martin Kane (Connie); daughter, Nancy Osburn (Ed); granddaughter, Jessica Bennett (Eric); grandsons, James Kane, Liam Osburn and Luke Osburn; great-granddaughters, Anneliese and Adeline Bennett; and sister, Hortense (Sis) Morrison.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, Edward Blot Jr., August Blot, Adrienne Chianese, Joseph Blot, Jean Baptiste Blot and Gerard Blot.
A celebration of Jenny's life and faith will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniel Regan Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to one of her favorite charities: Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Highway 161 N, Walls, MS 38686. For complete obituary, please go to danielreganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020