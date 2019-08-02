Home

Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Eva Menichetti

Eva Menichetti Obituary
Eva Menichetti, 96, a resident of Jessup, died peacefully Tuesday morning at home. She was the wife of Lebro "Champ" Menichetti, who died Sept. 21, 1990. At the time of his passing, they were married for over 50 years.

Eva was born in Peckville, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Teresa Busbani Sghiatti. She was a member of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup. Prior to retirement, she worked in the garment industry, employed by Leslie Fay for many years.

Eva was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who enjoyed hosting family dinners.

Surviving are a daughter, Theresa Sweeney; a son, Lebro Menichetti and his wife, Diane; four grandchildren, Kristine Gillott and her fiancé, Chuck Herman; Jack Sweeney; Jason Menichetti and his wife, Mickey; Leah Jones and her husband, Kenny; six great-grandchildren, Samantha Kulick, Gabriella Gillott, Saige Sweeney, Jake Sweeney, Jaden Sweeney and Mae Menichetti; a brother, Dante Sghiatti; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Juliano Sghiatti; and infant, Thomas Sghiatti; a sister, Jennie Paoletti; and a son-in-law, John Sweeney.

The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. All those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church.

There will be no public calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's .

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 2, 2019
