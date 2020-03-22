|
|
Eva Nancy Williams, 68, of Tunkhannock, passed away at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, on March 20.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Vivian Novack Heil.
She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was married to Donald Williams Sr. for 41 years. She enjoyed camping in Canada, knitting, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. Eva also served on the Washington Twp. elections team.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Michael Heil.
In addition to her husband, Eva is survived by her children, Bridget and husband, Randy White, of Tunkhannock; A.J. and wife, Anita Lello, of South Abington Twp.; Dawn Williams; John Algar of Tunkhannock; Donald Williams Jr. and Heather Lee Underwood, Springville; and Stacy Williams, Tunkhannock; and grandchildren, Damien Williams of Hunlock Creek; and Evanna Lello and Tomaso Lello of South Abington Twp. In addition, Eva is survived by a brother, Stephen Heil, Lake Carey.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock, with Ernie King officiating.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 320 S. Blakely St., Dunmore, PA 18512. For online condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020