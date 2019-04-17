Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva R. Ferrario. View Sign

Eva R. Ferrario, 86, of Covington Twp., died peacefully Monday morning at St. Mary's Villa Skilled Nursing Facility, where she was a guest. She was the widow of James J. Ferrario, who died Nov. 24, 2012.



Born Aug. 14, 1932, in Berlin, Germany, daughter of the late Johannes and Dorothea von Elsner Grunow, Eva completed high school in Bavaria, Germany, and became a teacher at the Weaving School where she studied to become a talented seamstress. She enjoyed being a homemaker and gardening, crafting, painting, cooking and baking, decorating, theatre and music, traveling, supporting Germany in any way possible and volunteering. She was instrumental in the foundation of the North Pocono Food Pantry and was a tireless worker and supporter of the food pantry for more than 30 years. Eva was a dedicated and active member of the Daleville United Methodist Church, serving God for the church in many capacities. She was an active board member of the Lackawanna County German-American Society and thoroughly enjoyed promotion of German heritage events in the area. Eva helped with the local Red Cross blood drives and was involved in many community affairs in the North Pocono area. She and her family and friends also volunteered together in the hamburger and hot dog stand at the annual Covington Twp. Fireman's Picnic for many years.



Eva was a fun and caring person and a wonderful dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed by her loving family and her many friends.



Her family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Villa and First Light Home Care and many home aides and nurses for their compassionate and professional care.



Surviving are her children, Deedee Ferrario and companion, Val Larioni, Gouldsboro; Heidi Franssen and husband, Thomas, Madison Twp.; Raymond Ferrario and wife, Barbara O'Hara, South Abington Twp.; and John Ferrario and wife, Donna, Barre, Vt.; 10 grandchildren, Michael Ferrario and wife, Jill Whitman; Lauren Resch and husband, Tim; Christopher Ferrario; Adam Smith and wife, Heidi; Dylan Smith and companion, Ashley; Tessa Ferrario and companion, Sebastian; Evan Ferrario; Amrey Miceli and husband, Pasquale; Sarah Franssen and fiancé, Adam; and Nicholas Franssen and companion, Sarah; six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ella, Judson, Barrett, Jaxon and Julianna; her nephew, Reinhard Rosler and wife, Anja and family of Germany; as well as many more nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States and Germany.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Covington Twp.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, and Saturday from 9 until 10 at the church.



Interment and committal will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Pocono Food Pantry, c/o St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444.



