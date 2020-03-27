|
|
Evangeline R. Franceschelli, 89, of Dunmore, died peacefully at home attended by her son. Her husband, the late John Franceschelli, died on July 11, 2012.
Born in Maine on June 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Flora Day LaBree. Evangeline was a lifelong registered nurse who started her career at Boston General Hospital, specializing in neonatal care at South Portland (Maine) General Hospital. There, she met a young coast guardsmen who became the love of her life. They married and moved to Dunmore, where she remained until her passing.
Evangeline was a longtime member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore, a life member of the VFW Auxiliary - Dunmore Post 3474, a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, past Pennsylvania state president of the PTA, Boy Scouts (Dunmore Troop 66) and Girl Scouts. She loved reading, word search puzzles, traveling and her cat, Miss Kitty.
Surviving are a son, John A. Franceschelli III and wife, Karen; daughter-in-law, Gale Franceschelli; seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter and a grandson.
A Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, Dunmore.
Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Due to the current restrictions created by the national health emergency, all services are private. Your understanding and prayers of strength would be greatly appreciated.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020