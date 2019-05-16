Evelyn A. Sutor, 77, of Waymart, died Tuesday afternoon at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel. She is survived by her husband, William E. Sutor.
Born Oct. 21, 1941, in Buffalo, N.Y., daughter of the late Martin and Alice Dodge Lydon, Evelyn graduated from Our Lady of Victory High School in Buffalo. She worked for many years as a seamstress at Waymart Knitwear and Katz's Factory. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary's Church, Waymart.
She is also survived by her brother, David "Butch" Lydon, Scranton.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2019