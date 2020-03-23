|
Evelyn D. Hall, 93, of Glenburn Twp., died Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Glenburn Twp., she was the daughter of the late Maurice H. and Helena Fritz Hall. She attended Dalton High School and worked for more than 50 years as a self-employed housekeeper. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Abington for more than 70 years, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Evelyn was a very loving, kind and giving person, beautiful both inside and out. She always had a warm smile for everyone she met and the most infectious laugh. She was such a strong woman who met all of her adversities with the greatest strength and grace. Evelyn was known affectionately as either "Meme," "Meem," "Avie," "Eme" or "Missy Hall." She enjoyed spending time taking care of her yard and flower beds, reading, search-a-words and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also loved to share with family and friends her apple pies and special molasses cookies. Evelyn loved most of all spending time with her family and will be profoundly and deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a son, Gregory and wife, Donna, Glenburn Twp.; a daughter, Alison Johnson and husband, James, Dalton; and daughter-in-law, Lien, Clarks Summit; three sisters, Wilma Jones, Bethlehem; Janet Kloda, North Carolina; and Esther Rowlands, East Stroudsburg; five grandchildren, Gregory Jr. and wife, Lynda, Tunkhannock; Tammy White and husband, Michael, Jefferson Twp.; Christopher and wife, Tracey, Bryan and Robert, all of Clarks Summit; four great-grandchildren, Jessica, Alexis, Dylan and Tyler; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Wendell; a brother, Maurice Jr.; and three sisters, Katherine, Lois and Bernice; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care of Evelyn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2020