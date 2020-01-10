|
|
Evelyn "Lois" Estabrook, 85, died Thursday at Allied Services, Scranton.
She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Rosamond Estabrook; and her siblings, Vivian Oakley, Marjorie Payne, Ralph Estabrook and Richard Estabrook.
She is survived by her siblings, William Estabrook and Judith Estabrook.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Allied Services, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Allied Hospice for the extraordinary care provided to her.
The family will hold private services at Watson Hill Bible Church at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020