Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Gutowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn (Bolock) Gutowski


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn (Bolock) Gutowski Obituary

Evelyn (Bolock) Gutowski, passed away at the age of 100 years, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was born in Duryea, Dec. 24, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (McAndrew) Bolock.

Evelyn was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca (SS. Peter and Paul Church). She was a graduate of Duryea High School. Along with her husband Chester, who died in 1993, she helped raise her children and later in life worked and retired from Terry's Diner, Moosic.

Evelyn was an excellent baker and also a very talented writer. She enjoyed writing short stories and books for her family and friends to enjoy. She was a very compassionate, kind and giving woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Chester, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond; and her sister, Macella Blum.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Sharon Thorne, of Duryea, who served as her mother's caretaker; Janice Hannon and her husband, Hal, of Avoca; and Donald "Babe" Gutowski and his wife, Jeanne, of West Avoca. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law, Loretta Gutowski, of Philadelphia; her grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -