|
|
Evelyn Jackson, Greentown, formerly of Gouldsboro, died Tuesday at home after an illness. She was the widow of Weston Jackson, who died April 2, 2010.
Born in Belgian Congo, daughter of the late Theodore and Ella Charlotte Butler Wallin, she was a graduate of Bristol High School and Bob Jones University in North Carolina, and studied at the University of Utah. She attended Bible Fellowship of Greentown, First Assembly of God Greentown, Walllenpaupack Free Methodist Church, Hawley, and the La Anna United Methodist Church. Before retirement, she was employed by Rohm & Haas Co. as a secretary.
Evelyn received great enjoyment delivering mints for the Tobyhanna Newfoundland Lions Club with Tisha Koveloski.
She is survived by two sons, Ernest Jackson and wife, Kathryn Salter Jackson, of Danvers, Mass.; Steven G. Jackson and wife, Nilufer Koldan Jackson, of Quincy, Mass.; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Jackson, Eleanor Ilayda Jackson, Thomas Koray Jackson; and her caregiver, Laura Saprona. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Judith Wallin.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment to follow in the Greentown Cemetery, Greentown.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019