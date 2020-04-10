|
Evelyn Jacquinot Quell, also known as "Sis," passed away April 6 at the Jewish Home of Eastern PA. She was married to Robert Quell Jr. for 30 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Charles and Alice Dempsey Jacquinot, she was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Church in Scranton.
Evelyn was a great homemaker and her baked goods were second to none. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts auxiliaries, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, fostered children, and volunteered at Father Picard's homeless shelter. Evelyn was a doting grandmother who adored her family more than anything else in this world. She was always well dressed with a pair of earrings to match any outfit, and passed out an instant lottery ticket to anyone who needed a smile. She was a ray of sunshine to all who were lucky enough to know her.
Surviving are her three children, Robert Quell III, Debra Doyle, and Alice Davis and her companion, Edward Blackledge, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Tara McGurrin and husband, Michael, Clarks Summit; Kelly Norieka and husband, Michael, Scranton; Timothy Davis Jr., Clarks Summit; and Alexius Davis and fiancé, Corey Zuill, Jefferson Twp.; six great-grandchildren, Michael and Bella Norieka, Emily, Molly and Michael McGurrin, and Lillianna Zuill; three brothers, Tom Hickey and wife, Jane, Bethlehem; Joseph Hickey, Belvidere N.J.; and Gerard Jacquinot Sr. and wife, Maryanne, Scranton; goddaughter, Sr. Maryalice Jacquinot, I.H.M., Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Leo Doyle Jr. and James McNulty; three sisters, Anne Jacquinot, Alice Hickey and Jean McCue; and one brother, Carl Hickey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Due to the current health crisis, burial services will be private at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020