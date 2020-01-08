|
Evelyn Ruth Eberhart, 84, of Archbald, formerly of Norwich, N.Y., passed away Friday, Jan. 3, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was the widow of Carl Eberhart, of Clayton, N.Y.
Evelyn was born in Berlin, Germany, on July 31, 1935, the daughter of the late Bertram and Ilse (Stahl) Stern. Her family moved to Bolivia for seven years before coming to the United States in 1945. She met Carl in New York City and was married in 1955. Evelyn worked for First National City Bank briefly before choosing to stay at home to raise Mark and Paul and attend their sporting events. Later, when the boys got older, she worked as a cashier at the local grocery store. As the boys finished high school, she moved to Clayton, N.Y., to operate a restaurant called Camp Woodland until her husband, Carl, died in 1987. In 1993, Evelyn moved to Norwich, N.Y., to care for her Mother, Ilse. Evelyn enjoyed taking her mother for walks in the park, and playing bingo and pitch with her friends. She also loved volunteering at the Golden Age Apartments and the Pink Door, where she was able to help others in a variety of ways.
Surviving are two sons, Mark and wife, Jeanmarie, Archbald; and Paul and wife, Wendy, Norwich, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Kristin, Kimmy, Kerrie, Kathryn and Connor; and two great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Clare.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alex Stern, of Oxford, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Fahy Funeral Home, 116 N. Broad St., Norwich, N.Y.
Local arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020