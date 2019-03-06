Evelyn W. Medalis, Hamlin, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husbands, George Roese and Peter Medalis.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn W. Medalis.
She is survived by her children, Susan Roese, George (Paula) Roese, Philip (Marion) Medalis and Donald (Nancy) Medalis; her brother, Charles Bidwell; her five grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Carl, Michelle and Jennifer; and her great-grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Kody, Benjamin, Jackson and Annabelle.
Evelyn lived in Florida for 40 years. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Many years ago, square dancing was a favorite pastime.
A memorial service will be held privately with spring Interment in Arlington Cemetery in Lake Ariel, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019