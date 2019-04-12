Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Zinsky Trently. View Sign

Evelyn Zinsky Trently, 87, Throop, formerly of Olyphant, died Thursday morning at St. Mary's Villa Skilled Nursing in Elmhurst after an illness. Her husband of 51 years, William J. Trently, died in December of 2010.



Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Kowtko Zinsky, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School class of 1949 and was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant. She was also a former member of St. Cyril's Choir.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who loved spending her time with family and friends.



Surviving are five sons, Dr. William J. and wife, Bertha, Stratham, N.H.; David and wife, Mia, Olyphant; Brian and wife, Robin, Triangle, Va.; Allan and wife, Jennifer, Jackson, Tenn.; and Christopher and wife, Karen, Carbondale; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Hrycyshyn, Spring­field, N.J.; a brother, Eugene Zinsky, Dickson City; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Joseph and Nicholas; and four sisters, Anna, Julie, Mary and Nell. The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery, Peckville.



Friends may call Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Parastas service at 7:15 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn's name can be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, PA 18447.

402 Boulevard Ave

Dickson City , PA 18519

