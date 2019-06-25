F. Kelly McHugh of Jefferson Twp., Pa., passed away at home on June 22, 2019.



He was the son of the late Charles J. and Mary F. Kelly McHugh. Kelly was born in New Jersey and raised in Scranton's Hill Section. He attended Chapel School and was a 1963 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He spent four years in the United States Marine Corps, including a one-year tour in Vietnam earning the rank of sergeant. He also served 12 years with the United States Army Reserves. Kelly attended Keystone College and graduated from the New York School of Dog Grooming. He retired from the Commonwealth of Pa. in 2004 and was the owner/groomer of the Hill Dog Grooming. Kelly was loyal attendant of St. Ann's Novena and a member of the McHugh-Bushweller VFW Post 3474 in Dunmore. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.



He is survived by his wife, Karen O'Donnell; son, Conal, Jefferson Twp.; daughter, Megan Tompkins and husband, Walter, Clarks Summit; his greatest gifts, his grandchildren, Kealan and Lauren; sisters-in-law, Patricia, Laurie, Suzanne and Kari; and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Marianne McLaughlin-Conway; and a brother, Charles "CJ" McHugh.



Funeral services will be private from the Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; and Philadelphia Development Office, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.



The family would like to thank Tish Lavelle and Patricia Emerick for their kindness and compassion and also the VA Wilkes-Barre for the stellar care it provided.





