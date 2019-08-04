|
F. Michael Philbin, born Sept. 13, 1950, passed away July 25, 2019, age 68. He was the beloved husband of Deb Fratrik-Philbin for 35 wonderful years.
He was the dear brother of Barry Philbin (Sandy), of Spokane, Wash.; Shelia Duff; Terry Philbin; and the late Bruce Philbin, of Scranton, Pa. He was the son of the late Francis D. Philbin and Joan Gannon-Philbin. He is also survived by many family members, friends and colleagues.
Mike passed away peacefully after a courageous 19-year battle with Parkinson's. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 6-9 p.m. at the Oakland County Boat Club, 2330 Ferndale St., Sylvan Lake, Mich.; and also Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, Pa.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5041.
Arrangements: A.J. Desmond & Sons; 248-362-2500.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019