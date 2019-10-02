|
|
Fabian Straka, 54, of Olyphant, died Tuesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a serious illness. His parents were the late Michael J. and Irene "Lil" Bieszczad Straka.
Born in Peckville, he was a lifelong resident of Olyphant and a 1983 graduate of Bishop O'Hara High School, Dunmore. Fabian was employed by the Jewish Home, Scranton, and before that, Elan Gardens, Clarks Summit, and the former Cinram, Olyphant.
Fabian enjoyed motorcycles and fishing, but truly enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Missie Bagg.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion.
He is survived by Missie Bagg, Olyphant; a brother, Michael J. Straka, Westminster, Calif.; a sister, Mary A. Straka and fiancé, John Wilk, South Abington Twp.; nieces and nephews, Jacqueline and husband, Devin; Cassandra, Veronica and Rebecca, all of California; Kayla and Vanessa, Hamburg; great-nieces and nephews, Camille, Logan, Samantha Jo and Oliver, all of California; and many cousins.
Mass will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Monsignor Michael J. Delaney will officiate. Friends are asked to go directly to the church.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019