Feliciana "Frances" McHale

Feliciana "Frances" McHale Obituary
Feliciana "Frances" McHale, 92, of Apopka, Florida, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 5.

She was born in Scranton on April 1, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph and Celeste Ciuffo Rossi. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis, on Oct. 13, 1979.

Frances attended Scranton Technical High School. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Scranton, and St. Francis of Assisi Church, Apopka, Fla.

Earlier in life, she was employed by Lackawanna Pants Manufacturing Co. in Scranton. With her husband, they owned and operated McHale's Market and Bar on Lafayette Street in West Scranton.

Frances was a devout Catholic, praying the rosary daily and attending church regularly. She was also a talented seamstress and, with help from her mother, sewed her own wedding dress. Frances loved her family and was known for her delicious Italian meals and baking many varieties of cookies. She loved to decorate for every holiday and send numerous cards for every occasion. She enjoyed vacationing at St. Pete's Beach. She also adored her collie dogs, Daisy 1, Daisy 2 and Misty.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Woodling and husband, George, Milton, Pa.; her son, Michael, with whom she resided; brothers, Michael Rossi, Hackettstown, New Jersey; Robert Rossi and wife, Loretta, Dunmore; a sister, Ann Rossi, Clarks Summit; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Rossi, Lady Lake, Florida; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Rossi, Scranton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by the Boyd family, Tina, Craig, Tyler and Kailey, friends and neighbors who became part of her extended family.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Elveria Sica; and two brothers, Joseph Rossi and Augustine Rossi.

The funeral will be Wednesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, 118 Kurtz St., Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109; or to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.

For further information or to offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020
