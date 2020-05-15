|
On Tuesday, May 5, Felipe Diaz Rios went to be with the Lord while residing in Scranton.
He was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, to Obdulio and Esmeralda Diaz. At the age of 12 they moved to Brooklyn, New York. It was an adjustment as he found himself helping to support his single mother at an early age working in the bodega. They had no money, he did not even own socks or underwear to go to school. Whatever money he made he spent to buy food for his family. With a hard work ethic and minimal education he was able to become a plant manager for a pool company, where he was responsible for pool designs and production and was employed in that industry for almost 40 years. He was known as a second chance boss. Giving second chances to those who were in prison or with no education and giving them an opportunity of employment.
At the age of 31, he met Carmen Acevedo through a family function. She initially found him obnoxious and arrogant. One day while waiting at a bus stop, she bumped into Felipe and with continued persistence on his end, they soon started dating. A year later they were married. His outgoing personality, big smile and his confidence, ability to not be afraid and take chances were things Carmen found attractive in him. Felipe and Carmen had three children: Jeffrey, Philip (Richie) and Leah. Felipe also had children from a previous marriage: Natale, Philip John and Elizabeth.
Felipe enjoyed family gatherings, old cowboy movies, eating out on the weekends and dancing, albeit horrible at it. He had one dance move but did it gracefully.
Felipe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carmen; his children, Jeffrey, Philip (Richie), Leah, Philip John, Elizabeth and their spouses, Jehnon, Kim, Logan and Miriam. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, Jacob, Miguel, Damario, Christian, Gabriel, Zechari, Anthony, Leanna, Xavier, Gabriela, Salena, Philip Jr., Francesca, Dartagnan, Ezekiel, London, Kevin, Eric, Obniel and Orlando.
Felipe was preceded in death by his son, Natale Felipe; granddaughter, Mia; sisters, Emelina, Anna and Nelly; brothers, Alejandro and Obdulio.
Sadly the last two years of his life dementia took over, which limited the things he loved to do.
A memorial will eventually be held in the future to celebrate his life.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020