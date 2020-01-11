|
Felix "Buzz" McMorran, 83, was born in West Poland, Maine, on Nov. 21, 1936, and died on Nov. 18. He was raised and educated by his mother, Ina Cole, and his grandmother, Thelma Maher.
He was a graduate of Gould Academy, a private preparatory boarding school located in Bethel, Maine. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force from Jan. 5, 1955-Nov. 5, 1958, receiving a Medal of Honor for good conduct. He enjoyed a lifelong career at PNC Bank, Scranton, Pa. He met and married his loving wife and companion for 61 years, Marlene McMorran. He happily retired to New Port Richey, Fla., in 2011.
Buzz enjoyed reading, golfing, playing cards, exploring nature and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his wealth of knowledge, kind and loving heart, and his one-of-a-kind stories, which will now be told and passed on by his loved ones as a reminder of his constant presence in their lives.
Buzz was preceded in death by his grandmother, mother; and father, Philip R. McMorran; son, Sean McMorran; niece, Zoey McMorran; mother-in-law, Mary Rogers; and daughter-in-law, Beverly McMorran.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Marlene McMorran, New Port Richey, Fla.; brother, Philip and wife, Monica McMorran, Connecticut; sons, Kevin McMorran, Wesley Chapel, Fla.; and Brian McMorran and wife, Mary McMorran, Ardmore, Pa.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pa. Veterans on behalf of Felix "Buzz" McMorran; online, https://www.pa.gov/dmva/donate/ or by mail, DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Building 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.
The family of Buzz McMorran wishes to extend sincere thanks to family and friends for their prayers and support throughout this difficult time. A special thanks to beloved family friend, Carol Schmidt. Also, a special thank you is extended to the staff and doctors of Florida Hospital Zephyrhills and Gulfside Hospice for aiding and assisting in his comfort and care. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 11, 2020