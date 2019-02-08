Felix P. Nepa, 78, Archbald, died Tuesday at Lackawanna Health Care, Olyphant. He was the widower of Margaret (Langan) Nepa.
|
Born in Carbondale, on Oct. 6, 1940, son of the late Leo and Iris (Davis) Nepa, he was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and was a retired employee of Procter and Gamble.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and papa. He loved golfing, the New York Yankees and Giants and attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred heart and VNA Hospice for the loving care and support they gave to Felix.
Felix is survived by a daughter, Megan Rutkowski, with whom he resided; two sons, David and wife, Andrea Nepa, Haddonfield, N.J.; Paul and wife, Yon Nepa, Las Vegas. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Scott and Jake Rutkowski; Leah and Kayla Nepa; brothers; Paul, Louis, Carmine, Casey and James Nepa; and sisters, Michelle Criscera, Rosemary Poronsky, Jacqueline Gribble and Marlene Fierro; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leo Jr. and Gerald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
The family requests donations to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Williams Street, Dunmore; or VNA Hospice, Delaware Street, Olyphant.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald.
