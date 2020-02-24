Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Moscow, PA
Ferdinand P. Bianca Obituary
Ferdinand P. Bianca, South Abington Twp., died Friday afternoon at Allied Nursing, Scranton. His wife was the former Ann Marie Stanwyck, who died in 1991.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Caroline Gelmini Bianca and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Before his retirement, he was the fleet manager for the Acme Supermarket. He was a member of the Abington Memorial Post 7069, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, and a life member of the Chinchilla Hose Company. Fred was a former member of the Moscow Masonic Lodge as well as an avid animal lover.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Bianca and his fiancée, Lisa Russell, Scranton; daughter, Christina White and her husband, Todd, South Abington Twp.; a brother, Joseph Bianca, Scranton; granddaughter, Cassie White; and a special niece, Pamela Moyer.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Carlucci and Rosalyn Spinelli.

A chapel service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2020
