Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Kuhns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern M. Kuhns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern M. Kuhns Obituary
Fern M. Kuhns, 91, of South Scranton, formerly of Whitehall, died Thursday at the Scranton Healthcare Center following a brief illness. She was the widow of Leon Kuhns, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2019.

Born in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Lulu (Hunsicker) Kuntz.

Fern loved to watch Pennsylvania Polka, Lawrence Welk and Wheel of Fortune, and was the most content when she was taking care of her family.

Her family would like to extend sincere thanks to the Scranton Healthcare Center for their wonderful care, especially to their activities and therapy staff where Fern enjoyed bingo and exercise to the last.

Surviving are a son, Brian Kuhns, Scranton; brother, Neil Kuntz and wife, Ellen, Walnutport; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Janet Brinker and Marlene Scartelli.

A private graveside service will be held in Union Cemetery in Slatington at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -