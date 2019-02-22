Fernando "Fred" "Butch" Costanzi, 78, Old Forge, died unexpectedly Feb. 13 in the emergency department of Doylestown Hospital. His loving wife is Shirley "Sha-Ran" Coyne Costanzi. Together, the couple was united in marriage for 35 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernando "Fred" Costanzi.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Fernando and Theresa Angeli Costanzi, he was educated in the Old Forge School District. Fred was employed by Chamberlain Mfg., Scranton, as a mechanic before his retirement. Fred owned and operated the Old Forge Karate School, Main Street, where he taught both karate and jiu-jitsu. He was also the proprietor of Old Forge Bait & Tackle Shop on Lonesome Road. Fred served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era, having been discharged on Oct. 31, 1965, as an expert rifleman. It was then that he joined the United States Army Reserves. He was a mason who held membership in the F&AM Green Ridge Lodge 597.
A man of great generosity and kindness, Fred was loved by all. He loved to spend time with his family, friends and neighbors. An avid hunter and fisherman for years, he was a great one for spending time outdoors and belonged to the Tri-Acre Rod and Gun Club. He was also a gun enthusiast, trader and collector.
Also surviving are his children, Shane Costanzi, at home; Fred Costanzi, St. Clair; Lori Costanzi, Jessup; Sandy Costanzi, Easton; and Donna Costanzi, Harrisburg; a granddaughter, Brooke, Jessup; nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Felix and Anthony Costanzi.
Private funeral arrangements and interment were entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.
To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019