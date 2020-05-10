|
|
Filomena Bonanni, 92, of Jessup, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning at the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton, following a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Giacomo Bonanni. Filomena was born in Pascelupo, Commune di Scheggia, Provincia di Perugia, Italy, in 1928. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Elisabetta Bonanni Galli. Filomena immigrated to the United States with her husband and infant son, Gianluigi, in 1955. Filomena worked in many dress factories. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union (ILGWU) and a lifelong member of St. Mary's Assumption Church, Jessup, and later, due to consolidation, Queen of Angels Parish in Jessup.
In addition to working full time for a majority of her adult life, she was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Giacomo; a devoted and loving mother to her two children, Gianluigi Bonanni and wife, Ann Louise, Cumming, Ga., and Maria Bonanni Gagliardi, Jessup, and former son-in-law, Robert Gagliardi, Roaring Brook Twp.; a devoted and loving grandmother to Robert and wife, Megan, and Gino and wife, Larissa Gagliardi; and a devoted and loving great-grandmother to Jacob, Owen and Isla Gagliardi, and Cora Palermo. She is also survived by her brother, Federico Galli, Fabriano, Italy; and nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy and the United States.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Belardino Galli.
Besides her family to whom she dedicated her whole life, her greatest loves were cooking and making her favorite Italian delicacies, ciambellone and castagnole, gardening, and dancing with her husband, Giacomo.
Until the age of 91, Filomena could always be seen by passersby tending to her garden. She loved to visit with friends, neighbors and even strangers while resting on her back porch. Up until the end of her life, Filomena brought a smile to all with whom she interacted.
Filomena was sharp and witty, and a woman of many talents. She was proud of her beautiful family and her Italian heritage. Her greatest joys by far were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her through her caring and kindness, and by all those who lovingly called her "Nonna."
Filomena's family wishes to thank the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the special care given to their mother during her stay; and to Dr. Susan Biancarelli and Dr. Bria Tinsley, and their staff for the many years of dedicated service.
A special thank you to her cousin, Carlo Crinella, and good friend, Tommy Baldoni, for all their help and assistance over the years.
Graveside services and interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Donations may be made in Filomena's name to St. John's Cemetery, P.O. Box #122, Archbald, PA 18403.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Please visit www.albinifh.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020