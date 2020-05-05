|
Fiorella A. Bertoni Calomino, Dunmore, passed away Sunday at Marywood Heights Skilled Nursing Facility. She was the wife of Michael A. Calomino, who died April 16, 2004.
Born in Fano, Italy, on Aug. 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Guiseppina Morelli Bertoni. She attended and graduated from college in Italy and at age 60 furthered her studies at Marywood College.
Fiorella met her husband Michael during WWII when the American Army drove the Germans out of her town and her house. Michael returned to Fano after the war and they married and made their way back to the United States
She was a former member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore.
An avid writer, Fiorella volunteered for over 25 years at Community Medical Center always bringing joy and conversation to those who were ill.
She had a passion for animals especially birds. Her biggest thrill in life was all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They lifted up her life every time they came for a visit or just called her.
Surviving are a son, Michael J. Calomino and his wife, Ellen, Clarks Summit; a daughter, Lisa Crass, Scranton; eight grandchildren, Kelly Logan and significant other, Joseph Wargo; Casey Doherty and wife, Genevieve; Christopher Calomino and fiancée, Melissa DeGroot; Lindsey Calomino Brannigan and husband, Christopher Brannigan; Amanda O'Dell; Christian Mosier and wife, Nicole; Jamie Mosier and wife, Amber; and Bryan Mosier; 13 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Frank Doherty, Archbald; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded In death by a daughter, Linda Doherty; two brothers, Enzo and Bruno Bertoni; and a sister, Sandra Bertoni.
A private graveside service will be held in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Fiorella's wish was to support children, so in her memory contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
