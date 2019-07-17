Home

Flor D. "Mackenzie" Pryzant Obituary
Flor DeMaria "Mackenzie" Pryzant, Dickson City, died July 4 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a five-year battle with systemic lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. She was the daughter of the late Paula Lois Pryzant.

Born Tuesday, May 26, 1998, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Mackenzie was a 2017 graduate of Mid Valley High School and a student at Penn State University, Scranton Campus, where she was a member of the chorus. She loved softball, music, scary movies, musicals and Broadway shows. Her beloved fur babies were her world. Mackenzie dedicated her time to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and was constantly raising donations for them.

Preceding her in death was her precious fur baby, Minnie, who passed away last year.

Surviving are her sisters, Gabrielle Pryzant and Courtney Pryzant; brother, Matthew Pryzant; nephews, Benjamin Pryzant and Elijah Quintero; her loving fur babies, Teddy, Scarlet and Squibbles; and many family and friends who affectionately called her "Aunt Mackie."

Family will receive friends Friday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, Pa. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon, Pa.

For directions, to light a candle or to send condolences, please visit wwwRapochFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 17, 2019
