Florence A. "Flossie" Mullen, 74, of Scranton, passed away Wednesday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern PA from complications related to COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Gary" Mullen, in 2017.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Florence Santaniello Lanzo and a graduate of West Scranton High School.
Prior to retirement, Flossie was the owner and operator of Flo's Beauty Salon in Clarks Summit.
Devoted to her faith, Flossie was dedicated to St. Lucy's Church, West Scranton, and was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society, where she served as the treasurer. She was involved with all church activities and, for many years, she hosted the church summer picnics at her home.
She had her own designated area known as Flossie's Coffee Corner, in Mother Cabrini Hall of the church, where she provided coffee and her homemade pizzelle.
Flossie was very generous and hardworking, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sisters, Antoinette Martino and husband, James, Scranton; Delores Aiello and husband, Tom, Milton, Pa.; brothers, Michael Lanzo and wife, Rose, Scranton; and Dominick Lanzo and wife, Ann Boylan-Lanzo, Scranton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, including her niece, Maria Martino Kovatch, Mechanicsburg, who she treated like a daughter.
She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Tommy Aiello.
Due to the current health crisis, a private burial will take place in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Arrangements entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020