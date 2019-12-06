Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Florence E. Silver

Florence E. Silver Obituary
Florence E. Silver, 89, of Nashua, N.H., and recently of Scranton, died Tuesday evening in the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Israel. The couple would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on Dec. 6.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Sonia Kagan Rayman and a graduate of Everett High School in Everett, Mass., and Burdett College in Boston.

Florence took pride in her home and had a talent for growing African violets and house plants. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan. Her family was the joy of her life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Also surviving is a daughter, Robin Lukasik and husband, Larry, Roaring Brook Twp.; a son, Stephen Silver, Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren, Lindsay Bazelmans and husband, Jarrod, Merrimack, N.H.; and Stephanie Silver, Milford, N.H.; sister-in-law, Frances Silver, Brookline, Mass.; and several cousins including Jonathan Libber and wife, Belle, Baltimore, Md.

The funeral will be Sunday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a service at noon by Rabbi Yaakov Bilus and co-celebrated by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. Friends may call from 11:15 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore.

Memorial donations may be sent to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019
