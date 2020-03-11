|
|
Florence Eltora of Jessup died Tuesday, March 10, at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. She was the widow of Victor Eltora, who died in 1984.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lottie Bray. Educated in Jessup schools, she was employed by Daystrom Instruments before retirement.
Florence enjoyed going on cruises and casinos. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to make large meals for her loved ones. She was a great friend, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Florence's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Allied Skilled Nursing for their years of kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are sons, Mel and wife, Mary Ellen, Lake Ariel; Al and wife, Illona, Lake Ariel; and Victor and wife, Eileen, Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ambrose, Albert and Leo Bray; and sisters, Helen Miller and Nancy Rasmussen.
The funeral will be Friday from Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup, will be private.
Friends and family may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Skilled Nursing, 303 Smallacombe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020