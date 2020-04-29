|
Florence Gansarski, 90, of Mayfield, died Sunday at home.
Daughter of the late John and Sophie Uliaz Ganzarski, she was the last of 11 children. Florence worked as a floor lady in the garment industry for more than 30 years. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn.
"Flo" was a little lady, but she was mighty and fiesty. She always spoke her mind. She enjoyed a political debate with her younger brother or anyone else who was around. She loved listening to polkas and watching her soap operas. Throughout Flo's life she was devoted to homeless animals, she cooked meals for homeless cats everyday. She loved gardening and was never afraid to get her hands dirty. She was still mowing her own lawn at the age of 90, "because no one could do it as good as she could."
She loved visiting her family for the holidays. She referred to these trips as her vacations. Flo was always entertaining on those trips and we loved having her with us. She enjoyed kidding around and had a big heart. She will be missed sorely by her family.
She is survived by nieces and nephew, Joan Orr, Raymond Gansarski, Mary Way, Judy Cooper and Joan Nordby; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Gansarski.
Florence was also preceded in death by a sister, Stella; and brothers, Chester, Joseph, Walter, John, Edward, Leonard, Raymond, Adolph and Stanley.
The funeral will be private with graveside services at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, East Jermyn, by the Rev. John Ruth, pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish.
Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020