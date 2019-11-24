|
|
Florence Gilman, 85, of Scranton and a resident of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, died Friday morning. She was the wife of the late Irving Gilman, who died in 2016.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Isadore and Rose Green Ackerman. She was a graduate of Olyphant High School and attended Lackawanna Business School. She worked as a bookkeeper, most notably with the Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency. She was a member of Temple Israel in Dunmore and loved playing mah-jongg as much as possible with all of her friends.
Surviving are three sons, Keith Gilman, South Abington Twp.; Scott Gilman and his wife, Megan, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Todd Gilman and his wife, Maxine, Lutz, Fla.; a sister, Esther Popkin, Boyton Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Amy, Larry, Abby, Emma, Jack and Sarah Gilman; a niece and several nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Morris "Moishe" Ackerman.
The funeral will be Tuesday with graveside services at 11 a.m. at Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Mordechai Fine.
Shiva will be observed at her son Keith's home, 917 N. Longwood Drive, South Abington Twp., Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
To send the family an online condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019