Florence "Ann" Hart Browning, 92, died March 15. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred James Browning.
Born in Olyphant, the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Lenahan Hart, she was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her faith, family and Irish heritage were close to her heart.
She is survived by two daughters, Bridget Mickere and husband, Bill Mickere, Waverly; and Erin Mifka and husband, John Mifka, Medford, N.J.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild; a niece; and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret Hart, Madelyn Orlowski and Sally Venesky.
Funeral services were private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2019