Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Hart "Ann" Browning. View Sign

Florence "Ann" Hart Browning, 92, died March 15. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred James Browning.



Born in Olyphant, the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Lenahan Hart, she was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her faith, family and Irish heritage were close to her heart.



She is survived by two daughters, Bridget Mickere and husband, Bill Mickere, Waverly; and Erin Mifka and husband, John Mifka, Medford, N.J.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild; a niece; and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret Hart, Madelyn Orlowski and Sally Venesky.



Funeral services were private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Florence "Ann" Hart Browning, 92, died March 15. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred James Browning.Born in Olyphant, the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Lenahan Hart, she was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant.She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her faith, family and Irish heritage were close to her heart.She is survived by two daughters, Bridget Mickere and husband, Bill Mickere, Waverly; and Erin Mifka and husband, John Mifka, Medford, N.J.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild; a niece; and nephews.She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret Hart, Madelyn Orlowski and Sally Venesky.Funeral services were private at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc

436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-2212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close