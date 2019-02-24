Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Florence Jami-son passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 96, on Feb. 13, 2019.



Born on Sept. 19, 1922, she was the fourth of six children of the late Maurice and Lydia Davis Thompson. Born and raised on a farm in Newton, she graduated from Newton-Ransom High School in 1939. She always wanted to be a nurse and responded to our country's call by enlisting in the United States Nurse Cadet Corps during World War II. She became an R.N., graduating from Hahnemann Hospital in 1947. She was employed at various hospitals, then had a career at Clarks Summit State Hospital and also worked as a private-duty nurse.



She married the love of her life, Lester Jamison, in 1950. She had met him when he was hired as a workhand on her father's farm. She fell in love with him in 1936, when she was only 14. They raised four children, living most of their lives in Schultzville.



She truly loved singing, playing the piano and helping out wherever she could; whether that was giving someone a shot, taking their blood pressure or giving them a tissue to dry their eyes, her presence provided comfort. A passionate Scrabble player, she passed on her love of words to her children. She also passed on her somewhat twisted sense of humor to them, which they have grown to appreciate. Since she always felt that helping the living should be the focus, she has requested that her remains be donated to scientific research.



She is survived by her sons, Lee and Jim; her daughter, Lynne and husband, John; three grandchildren, Kristy, Lee and Elizabeth; great-granddaughter, Raelynn; nieces; five nephews; and her sister-in-law, Angela. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and loved them dearly.



In addition to her husband, Lester, she was also preceded in death by a son, Larry; and a baby grandson, Ryan Tyler; her brothers and sisters, Hilda, Willard, Iva, Margaret and Warren; and two nephews.



Faith in God was firmly planted in Florence, and she was an active member of Countryside Community Church in Newton, where a memorial service will be held on March 2 at 11 a.m.



Friends and family will be received at church from 9:30 until the time of the service. A luncheon in the fellowship hall will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; St. Luke's Hospital; or



The family would like to thank the staff at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services for all of their support and care during this difficult time, and entrusts the service arrangements to them.



And remember, Florence does not want you to grieve for her, but help celebrate the life she lived; as she always told us, "You'll be fine."





