Florence K. "Flo" Genett, 96, of Dunmore, died Wednesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband, Frank "Herman" Genett, died Jan. 6, 1970.
Born in Jessup, daughter of the late Sylvester and Catherine Naughney Marshalek, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and later studied cosmetology at Empire Beauty School. A strong-willed woman, she raised two children on her own after losing her husband. Flo was a great role model who took pride in her home and family. She was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore, and had been very active in the former All Saints Church with the Christian Mothers Society and their Quilters. She was also an active member at the YMCA and with their Silver Sneakers.
Surviving are her daughter, Ann Genett; and son, Martin Genett and wife, Kathleen, all of Dunmore; grandchildren, Casey and Anna Genett; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Fischetti, Dunmore; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Bushinski.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To offer the family a condolence or for further information, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019