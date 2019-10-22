|
|
Florence Kashetta, 72, formerly of Scott Twp., Pa., passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 20, in Naples, Fla. She and her husband, James, celebrated 45 years of marriage Aug. 8.
Born Aug. 7, 1948, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Newkirk and the late Leonard Newkirk. She attended St. Patrick's School in Olyphant, as well as Lackawanna College.
She loved to play golf, mahjong and singing in the church choir. Her greatest love was her family, and her proudest accomplishment was being called "Nana."
Florence is survived by her husband, James; children, Amy McLoughlin and husband, Ian, of Glenmoore, Pa.; and Jamie Kashetta, of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Anna, Kellen and Charlotte McLoughlin, of Glenmoore; sister, Marybeth Beppler and husband, Gary, of Throop, Pa.; and her mother, Elizabeth Newkirk, of Scranton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the at www.stroke.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019