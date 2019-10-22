Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Kashetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Kashetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Kashetta Obituary
Florence Kashetta, 72, formerly of Scott Twp., Pa., passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 20, in Naples, Fla. She and her husband, James, celebrated 45 years of marriage Aug. 8.

Born Aug. 7, 1948, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Newkirk and the late Leonard Newkirk. She attended St. Patrick's School in Olyphant, as well as Lackawanna College.

She loved to play golf, mahjong and singing in the church choir. Her greatest love was her family, and her proudest accomplishment was being called "Nana."

Florence is survived by her husband, James; children, Amy McLoughlin and husband, Ian, of Glenmoore, Pa.; and Jamie Kashetta, of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Anna, Kellen and Charlotte McLoughlin, of Glenmoore; sister, Marybeth Beppler and husband, Gary, of Throop, Pa.; and her mother, Elizabeth Newkirk, of Scranton.

Memorial gifts may be made to the at www.stroke.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.