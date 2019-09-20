|
Florence Nalevanko, 90, of Olyphant passed away Monday, Sept. 16, at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. Her husband, William A. Nalevanko, predeceased her on March 17, 2016. They would have been married 64 years in November.
Florence was born June 13, 1929, to the late Frank J. and Valeria Olenciacz Novak, and was a lifelong resident of Olyphant.
Florence was active in many organizations including the Boy Scouts of America den mother, member of St. Michael the Archangel Church Choir, the Confraternity of Christian Women, Holy Ghost Parish, First Catholic Slovak Union, St. John the Baptist K.J. 10, and was a bookkeeper with the family business, Olyphant Bottling Co.
Florence was a talented painter with Carl's Studio in Olyphant, hand-coloring black and white photos. She worked tirelessly creating color keepsakes for families to cherish forever.
She is survived by a son, William F., Scott Twp. Pa.; a daughter, Donna M. and her husband, attorney Frank D. Mroczka, Harrisburg; and grandson, Armond J. Bisignani, Washington, D.C., and fiancée, Rachel Costello. She is also survived by a sister, Helen Hvezda, Scranton; Ann Marie Kingdom and husband, Irwin, Elk Grove, Calif.; and Frank Novak and wife, Judy Novak, Olyphant; several nieces and nephews.
Florence was also preceded in death by three sons, Francis, Joseph and Thomas.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, for their love and compassion for Florence.
Funeral services will be Monday, with Mass at noon in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Friends attending the Mass are asked to proceed directly to church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center Resident Welfare Fund. Please visit www.glinskyfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 20, 2019