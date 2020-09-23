Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Peresta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence "Tootsie" Peresta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence "Tootsie" Peresta Obituary

Florence "Tootsie' Peresta, 86, of South Abington Twp., died Tuesday at home.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Anna Patrick Shukis. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before retirement, she worked for RCA and later at Walmart. She loved knitting and sewing, her beloved dog, Thor, and Penn State football. She was a loving mother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are a son, Peter Peresta, Olyphant; two daughters, Christina McGrath, Clarks Summit; and Susan Immediato, Taylor; a brother, William Shukis, Cleveland, Ohio; two grandsons, Anthony and Andrew; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kurt Moran and his staff for his many visits to Florence's house for appointments and their overall compassion and care.

Services and interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Florence's memory to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -