Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Florence Sucheski


1923 - 2020
Florence Sucheski Obituary
Florence (nee Polkosnik) Sucheski of Burlington, N.J., formerly of Scranton, Pa., died peacefully on Wednesday, June, 10, 2020, at the Masonic Home in Burlington, N.J. She was 96. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Victor Sucheski, who died on April 17, 2004.

She was born in the Greenwood section of Moosic on Nov. 7, 1923, the daughter of Vincent and Pauline (nee Mushiska) Polkosnik.

She was a graduate of Minooka public schools and was justifiably proud of the American Legion award she received for academic excellence. Of strong Roman Catholic faith, she was a lifelong member of SS. Peter and Paul Church in West Scranton until relocating in her later years to be near her daughter.

Floss was a woman who was always in a good mood. Even in her later years when her memory became a challenge and she was unable to walk, she still enjoyed a good story and a good chuckle, never once complaining. The only negative comment she ever made was "old age doesn't come alone," delivered with a smile.

She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Arlene Baldwin and her husband, Marc, of Southampton, N.J.; her son, Dr. Victor Sucheski and his wife, Mary Lou, of Fair Oaks, Calif.; her grandchildren, Brian (Moira), Jeff, and Christopher (Marisa) Baldwin, and Laura, John and Steven Sucheski; and great-grandchildren, Will, Avery, Luke and Eugene Baldwin; sisters, Stasia Wzorek, Jean Zyatt and Dorothy Tippett, all of Moosic; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Walter Muraski, Edward Polkosnik and Mark Zielinski; and a sister, Mary Bogus.

We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Masonic Home who treated mom with compassion and love throughout her five years there, especially Katie, Astride, Leslie, Harriet, and way too many others to list by name. Special thanks as well to Kyle and the hospice staff who made her last weeks peaceful.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly, N.J., www.perinchief.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2020
