Florence V. Zrudlo, 92, a lifelong resident of Old Forge's Austin Heights, died Friday evening at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania.
Born on April 30, 1928, and daughter of the late Thomas and Julia (Spyak) Zrudlo, Florence was a graduate of Old Forge High School. After attending the former Lackawanna Business College, she then began her longtime career at Tobyhanna Army Depot. She was named the Army Depot's "Woman of the Year" in 1978 for her dedicated work and would retire as a management analyst. A selfless volunteer throughout her life, she was most active for the . As a faithful Roman Catholic, she was a pillar of St. Stanislaus Church in Old Forge prior to its closure.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
Private burial from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Florence's name to Prince of Peace Parish, c/o 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, PA 18518. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020