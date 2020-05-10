Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Zrudlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence V. Zrudlo


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence V. Zrudlo Obituary
Florence V. Zrudlo, 92, a lifelong resident of Old Forge's Austin Heights, died Friday evening at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania.

Born on April 30, 1928, and daughter of the late Thomas and Julia (Spyak) Zrudlo, Florence was a graduate of Old Forge High School. After attending the former Lackawanna Business College, she then began her longtime career at Tobyhanna Army Depot. She was named the Army Depot's "Woman of the Year" in 1978 for her dedicated work and would retire as a management analyst. A selfless volunteer throughout her life, she was most active for the . As a faithful Roman Catholic, she was a pillar of St. Stanislaus Church in Old Forge prior to its closure.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Private burial from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Florence's name to Prince of Peace Parish, c/o 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, PA 18518. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -