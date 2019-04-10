Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Wargo. View Sign

Florence Wargo, 89, of Peckville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, at Allied Hospice Facility. Her loving husband is John A. Wargo. The couple would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on April 26.



Born and raised in Jessup, daughter of the late Steve and Susan Chesock Cholish, she was a graduate of St. Michael's Parochial School, Jessup High School and St. Thomas Aquinas Business School of Archbald. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Before her retirement, she was employed at American Tobacco Co. in Scranton, St. Mary's Center, Scranton, Valley View School District Food Dept. and was a NEIU Transportation driver.



Florence was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City with John and Philip, to New York City with Karen, Amber and her niece Beverly, and Disney World family vacations.



A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Allied Hospice Facility for its care and support.



Also surviving are a son, Philip, Peckville; a daughter, Karen Dutko, Peckville; granddaughter, Amber Dutko, Peckville; a brother, Gene Cholish, Archbald; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her loving son, David, in 1999; three brothers, John, Joseph and George Cholish; six sisters, Irene Micklick, Josephine Francheski, Agnes Stas, Violet Sadavage, Marion Matisko and infant sister Dorothy.



The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Viewing hours will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St. Jessup, Pa. For directions or online condolences, visit



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Center at Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

511 Church St

Jessup , PA 18434

